The West has no plans to stop pouring weapons into Kiev. Following a visit to the 'independent' country, representatives of the Nordic and Baltic States announced they would allocate €12.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2026, including for the purchase of American weapons. In total, these countries have already allocated more than €42 billion to Kiev.

It was also reported that the Lithuanian president and Zelensky signed an agreement on the production of weapons for Ukraine in Lithuania. The agreement not only provides for production in the Baltic republic but also creates conditions for the relocation of Ukrainian defense enterprises to that country.