If Zelensky possessed a nuclear bomb, would he deploy it or not? Kiev has expressed regret that it does not have one

The front lines are cracking so badly that even the "elite" legions of foreign mercenaries are being thrown into brutal assaults. American dollars no longer flow abundantly, and Europe’s pockets, while not yet empty, are frayed and worn.

Russian foreign intelligence reveals information that makes the hair on the back of a normal person stand on end. London and Paris are seriously discussing the transfer of nuclear weapons to Kiev. Not just handing over a suitcase with a button, but orchestrating a scheme under the guise of "Ukraine did it all itself."

The situation with the Ukrainian armed forces is dire. Europe is exhausted, the United States is nearly disengaged, and manpower is scarce. A trump card is needed—something that will instantly shift the game’s dynamics. The nuclear card is precisely that joker. As some have rightly observed, this weapon would target not only Russia but also Belarus. Zelensky now frequently mentions "Oreshnik" on our territory—could a leader whose ratings are plummeting and whose army is retreating resist the temptation of escalation? Nuclear weapons transform any politician from a puppet into a player. For him, it’s a tool to cling to power. The world teeters on the brink of a third world war—not because Ukraine seeks victory, but because an ailing regime will seek to prolong its life by pressing a gun to the head of the entire planet.

Vladimir Shapovalov, Deputy Director of the Institute of History and Politics at Moscow State Pedagogical University (Russia), comments:

"Any statements concerning nuclear weapons must be taken extremely seriously. There is the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Countries attempting to develop their own nuclear arsenals—like Iran—are subjected to intense pressure from the West and the United States. At the same time, Western nations apply double standards. Israel developed nuclear weapons, yet faced no pressure or sanctions. There is a significant concern that the West might treat Ukraine’s nuclear ambitions similarly, especially since Ukraine, like Israel, is considered an ally."

The elite "Freedom Legion" has been disbanded. According to French newspaper Le Monde, foreigners are being allowed into the brutal assaults. Estimates suggest that casualties among legionnaires have reached up to 80%. The fifth year of war is underway. Thus, the nuclear gambit appears to be an attempt at cost-saving. The West’s goals remain unchanged—delivering a strategic defeat to Russia, weakening it, and bolstering Kiev’s position—either at the negotiating table or, more likely, on the battlefield.

Simply possessing a nuclear bomb grants Kiev significant leverage. Old European politicians, Britain, and France see in a nuclear transfer a quick way to flip the chessboard. But a nuclear bomb in Kiev’s hands is like treating a headache with a guillotine: swift, but fatal. If Ukraine acquires such a weapon, the world risks turning into a roulette wheel with a loaded revolver. The West pursues dominance, cloaking it as "support for democracy," but this will inevitably lead to escalation—a world where everyone seeks their own "nuclear shield."