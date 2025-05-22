3.76 BYN
Number of Ukrainian refugees in Europe exceeds 6 million
The number of Ukrainian refugees in Europe has exceeded 6 million people. This is more than the population of the three Baltic States combined. Such statistics was cited in the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, referring to the results of a survey of the UN Refugee Agency.
It is specified that another half a million Ukrainians live outside Europe. Most of all Ukrainian refugees are in Germany - almost 1.5 million people. People from Ukraine account for more than 1.5 percent of the country's total population.