NYT: Starting War with Iran, Trump Gambles His Presidency

The fate of Donald Trump's presidency hinges on the success of the military operation against Iran. This is the assessment made by Tyler Pager, Washington correspondent for The New York Times who covers the White House, according to TASS.

"With his decision Friday to authorize war against Iran, Mr. Trump is taking the biggest gamble of his presidency, risking the lives of American soldiers, even more deaths in the Middle East, and further instability in the world's most volatile region, as well as his own political standing," the article states.

It asserts that such U.S. actions could lead to higher oil prices and spread the conflict throughout the Middle East. Furthermore, this poses "significant risks to the Trump presidency."

Pager believes that Trump "appears to have plunged the U.S. into what will be the largest conflict since the American invasion of Iraq in 2003." He emphasized that Trump has already repeatedly broken his promise to his voters to "end wars, not start them," authorizing military action in seven countries since taking office.

The New York Times correspondent also recalled that "Interventions in the Middle East have bedeviled generations of American presidents."