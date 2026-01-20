NYT: Trump threatens to cut off aid to Ukraine over trade war with EU

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0908a631-3891-41fc-aeb8-05e1a0414bfc/conversions/b26dfc36-507e-4ce4-a7da-705dc4d119d4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0908a631-3891-41fc-aeb8-05e1a0414bfc/conversions/b26dfc36-507e-4ce4-a7da-705dc4d119d4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0908a631-3891-41fc-aeb8-05e1a0414bfc/conversions/b26dfc36-507e-4ce4-a7da-705dc4d119d4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0908a631-3891-41fc-aeb8-05e1a0414bfc/conversions/b26dfc36-507e-4ce4-a7da-705dc4d119d4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Trump may cut off aid to Ukraine if Europe retaliates against new US tariffs, the New York Times reports. The newspaper called such outcome Armageddon.

Earlier, the French president stated that the EU has "very powerful" trade instruments that it can use to counter the US. Specifically, he mentioned a mechanism known as the "trade bazooka." It allows the EU to punish unfriendly countries for "economic blackmail" by restricting trade licenses and blocking access to the single market.