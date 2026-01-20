3.72 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.40 BYN
NYT: Trump threatens to cut off aid to Ukraine over trade war with EU
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump may cut off aid to Ukraine if Europe retaliates against new US tariffs, the New York Times reports. The newspaper called such outcome Armageddon.
Earlier, the French president stated that the EU has "very powerful" trade instruments that it can use to counter the US. Specifically, he mentioned a mechanism known as the "trade bazooka." It allows the EU to punish unfriendly countries for "economic blackmail" by restricting trade licenses and blocking access to the single market.
This instrument was adopted in 2023 and has not yet been used. Trump, for his part, stated that anything Europe does against the US will come back will come back by ricochet.