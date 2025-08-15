"On a scale from 1 to 10, I would give today a 10." Trump Evaluates Talks with Putin

"On a scale from 1 to 10, I would give today a 10," said U.S. President Donald Trump, evaluating the summit with his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin, in a comment to Fox News, TASS reports.

The talks between Russia and the U.S. concluded in Anchorage, Alaska, and lasted about three hours. The presidents of both countries spoke to the press after the meeting in a closed format. The press conference ended without questions from journalists. The Presidents of Russia and the U.S. shook hands after making statements to the media and left together.

Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the leaders of the two countries made comprehensive statements, so it was decided to forgo questions from journalists at the press conference.