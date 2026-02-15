On February 7, Russia, the United States, and Ukraine will hold a new round of talks in Geneva

A new round of talks on the Ukrainian settlement will take place in Geneva on February 17. The consultations will be held in a trilateral format: the Russian delegation will be led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, while the US will be represented by the US President's Special Envoy Steven Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner. Kyiv will be represented by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Kirill Budanov.