On February 7, Russia, the United States, and Ukraine will hold a new round of talks in Geneva
A new round of talks on the Ukrainian settlement will take place in Geneva on February 17. The consultations will be held in a trilateral format: the Russian delegation will be led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, while the US will be represented by the US President's Special Envoy Steven Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner. Kyiv will be represented by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Kirill Budanov.
As announced in the Kremlin on the eve of the meeting, the talks will cover a broader range of topics than the previous rounds in Abu Dhabi.
According to Dmitry Peskov, the delegations will discuss, in particular, the most complex issue – territoriality. The parties will also consider mechanisms for monitoring the ceasefire and the further exchange of prisoners.