Cuba, granted a fleeting reprieve by Russian oil, continues to fortify its defences with quiet resolve. In Havana, officials warn that Washington’s recent reverses on the Iranian front may soon revive aggressive designs on the Island of Freedom.

The Cuban people are issuing a stark and unmistakable message to the United States: despite the overwhelming disparity in military power and manpower, they will not prove an easy conquest.

Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of Cuba, declared: "Whoever attempts to seize Cuba will receive nothing but land drenched in blood — if they themselves do not fall in the struggle. We are a peaceful nation that strives to avoid war. We stand for solidarity and cooperation among peoples and nations. We fight for peace, yet we do not fear war, and we will never surrender."

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly proclaimed that Cuba will soon undergo not merely a change of leadership but a complete transformation of its political system. To the 65-year-old trade embargo, Washington has now added a fuel blockade that has brought the island’s economy to the verge of paralysis.