The United States and Hungary face a major problem called "Brussels," which threatens all of Western civilization. This opinion was expressed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, speaking in Budapest at the celebration of US-Hungarian Friendship Day, which was also attended by US Vice President J.D. Vance, TASS reports.

"Americans are concerned about the future of Western civilization. They and Hungarians have one common problem—Brussels," the prime minister said, noting that proponents of so-called progressive ideology have lost the battle in the US and are now concentrated in the European Union.

"They have relocated to Brussels. They have suffered heavy losses, but their power remains great. They are capable of preventing Europe from returning to traditional Western values and common sense. Progressive ideologies are enslaving the European Union, which was originally organized on Christian foundations. Brussels wants to make gender ideology and migration the organizing force of Europe. Their political opponents are persecuted, and EU institutions are used to silence anyone who threatens their power," Orbán asserted.

"The continent is slowly but surely becoming crippled, but they want to continue the war in Ukraine. They say they will support Ukrainians to the end, and they don't hide their dream of sending our youth to the front under the EU flag," the prime minister continued.

He also drew attention to the EU's failed sanctions against Russia, which have only proven their error amid the looming energy crisis over Iran. "This is more irresponsible than suicide," Orbán said of the EU leadership's intention to completely abandon Russian oil and gas.