Orban names main source of threat to EU

The EU's main enemy is not in the east, but in the heart of the bloc. Hungarian Prime Minister Orban calls Brussels the EU's main ill-wisher. He emphasized that raising fears about Putin is primitive and frivolous, and that Brussels represents a source of immediate danger.

"We will have to get used to the idea that those who value freedom should fear not the east, but Brussels, and that it is Brussels that they should be looking at with concern. Talk of 'Putinization' is primitive and frivolous. But Brussels is a tangible reality and a direct source of threat. We could not have imagined such a thing 20 years ago. But this is the bitter truth, and we will not accept it."