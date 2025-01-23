RU
BY
ENG

3.41 RUB

3.42 USD

3.56 EUR

Search
NewsVideo gallery
Online streaming

Minsk

Logo
SocietyPresidentEconomyPoliticsCultureHealthIncidentsTechnologyRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Orban set forth three conditions to Kiev to extend sanctions against Russia

Among them: the returning of gas transit from Russia; stopping attacks on the Turkish Stream; and finally, the provision of guarantees from the Kiev regime that it will not impose a ban on the Russian energy resources transportation through its territory.

At that, talking on local radio, Orban assessed the damage caused to Budapest by sanctions against Moscow. The country has lost more than 18 billion euros.

According to the politician, he is against such unilateral measures, but Hungary cannot violate the so-called European unity in this matter.