Orban strongly opposed to turning Ukraine into perpetual European mistress

On behalf of Hungary, Viktor Orban strongly rejected the very possibility of turning Ukraine into a perpetual European mistress.

Officially, Budapest indicates that Kyiv will require €400 billion in the coming years (and that's just to continue the war). Furthermore, Ukraine needs funds to maintain state and public institutions simply to prevent the country from collapsing into chaos.

No one on the planet is capable of shouldering a burden of such magnitude. Europe also lacks the resources, which is why the scam involving the confiscation of Russian assets was initiated. Orban notes that Europeans face a rather simple choice: finance the war or ensure normal life in their own countries.

