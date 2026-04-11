Orban Suffers Defeat in Hungarian Elections

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/37cf0795-c17b-450c-ade8-cc45caf6a570/conversions/d86392b9-b2e0-4902-be2b-671e9e3a3582-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/37cf0795-c17b-450c-ade8-cc45caf6a570/conversions/d86392b9-b2e0-4902-be2b-671e9e3a3582-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/37cf0795-c17b-450c-ade8-cc45caf6a570/conversions/d86392b9-b2e0-4902-be2b-671e9e3a3582-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/37cf0795-c17b-450c-ade8-cc45caf6a570/conversions/d86392b9-b2e0-4902-be2b-671e9e3a3582-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

All eyes are on the Hungarian elections. Following the vote, Viktor Orbán will be stripped of his 16-year tenure as Prime Minister. The opposition Tisza Party won, securing approximately 138 of the 199 seats in parliament with nearly 99% of the votes counted.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9dc4cfc-d86e-4d14-b4d0-858e25a7353f/conversions/fa54ae2f-81af-4b91-8ab9-03eed2a30dea-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9dc4cfc-d86e-4d14-b4d0-858e25a7353f/conversions/fa54ae2f-81af-4b91-8ab9-03eed2a30dea-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9dc4cfc-d86e-4d14-b4d0-858e25a7353f/conversions/fa54ae2f-81af-4b91-8ab9-03eed2a30dea-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9dc4cfc-d86e-4d14-b4d0-858e25a7353f/conversions/fa54ae2f-81af-4b91-8ab9-03eed2a30dea-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The leader of the Magyar Party intends to return European funds to Hungary, take steps to strengthen democracy in the country, and negotiate with the Russian president. However, he plans to make his first foreign trip to Poland to strengthen Hungarian-Polish friendship.

Viktor Orbán acknowledged defeat, emphasizing that his team "has no intention of giving up" and will continue to "serve the country and the Hungarian nation."

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/61362252-6772-4fee-aaf2-1042d53c9f92/conversions/260619bd-50c1-494a-8666-1ea6d36e5a72-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/61362252-6772-4fee-aaf2-1042d53c9f92/conversions/260619bd-50c1-494a-8666-1ea6d36e5a72-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/61362252-6772-4fee-aaf2-1042d53c9f92/conversions/260619bd-50c1-494a-8666-1ea6d36e5a72-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/61362252-6772-4fee-aaf2-1042d53c9f92/conversions/260619bd-50c1-494a-8666-1ea6d36e5a72-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

"The election results are painful for us, but clear. We were not given the right and opportunity to form a government. I congratulated the winning party. We do not yet know what the results of today's elections mean for the fate of our country, nor what their deeper significance will be. Only time will tell. But whatever the outcome, we will serve the Hungarian nation and our homeland," Viktor Orbán stated.

European politicians are not hiding their joy and are congratulating Magyar one after another. Among them are the French President, the German Chancellor, Polish Prime Minister Tusk, European Commission President von der Leyen, and others. Zelensky also hastened to congratulate the Hungarian opposition on its victory.

However, Magyar has already stated that his government, like Orbán's, will not be pro-Ukrainian. It's not yet clear whether this means the new Hungarian authorities will continue to block the €90 billion EU loan to Kiev.