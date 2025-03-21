Watch onlineTV Programm
Outbreak of Highly Contagious Scabies Strikes UK

The United Kingdom is facing an outbreak of highly contagious scabies, with the causative agent demonstrating resistance to treatment, reports Daily Mail.

"The number of reported cases of scabies has surged in recent months, with infected patients showing no response to standard treatments, creating additional opportunities for the mites to spread," the publication states.

According to the outlet, last October the British Association of Dermatologists warned of an unusually high number of hospitalizations—approximately 200,000 patients, which is three times the average over the past five years.