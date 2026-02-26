3.75 BYN
Pakistan Declares Full-Scale War with Afghanistan
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Military conflict has erupted in Central Asia. Pakistan's Defense Minister declared that a full-scale war has begun between his country and Afghanistan.
In the past few hours, the Pakistani Air Force has bombed targets in Kabul, as well as in Kandahar and Paktia provinces. Violent clashes on the border between the two countries began the day before with exchanges of shelling at border outposts.
Both sides reportedly suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment. Civilian casualties are also reported. Artillery fire is being exchanged along the entire shared border. Both Pakistani and Afghan troops have crossed into adjacent territory, where they are now conducting combat operation.