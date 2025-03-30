Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIncidentsIn the worldRegionsCultureHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Paris court finds Le Pen guilty of misuse of funds allocated by European Parliament

Paris court finds Le Pen guilty of misuse of funds allocated by European Parliament

A Paris court has found Marine Le Pen and 8 members of her party guilty in the case of parliamentary assistants.

The investigation was launched back in 2014. The reason given was the misuse of funds allocated by the European Parliament. According to the court ruling, Le Pen is now deprived of the right to be elected to government bodies, including running for the post of President of the Republic. This will be a blow not only to the politician, but also to the people of France.

According to media reports, about 37% of the French were ready to vote for Le Pen, which would have allowed her to bypass all competitors.