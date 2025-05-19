3.72 BYN
3.01 BYN
3.37 BYN
Pavel Durov Reveals New Details and Exposes Macron
Pavel Durov Reveals New Details and Exposes Macronnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9f80a80-ee99-40a5-8c64-ad4651274dd7/conversions/d9209b9b-edcc-4e01-b2ea-5a08396a2b85-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9f80a80-ee99-40a5-8c64-ad4651274dd7/conversions/d9209b9b-edcc-4e01-b2ea-5a08396a2b85-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9f80a80-ee99-40a5-8c64-ad4651274dd7/conversions/d9209b9b-edcc-4e01-b2ea-5a08396a2b85-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9f80a80-ee99-40a5-8c64-ad4651274dd7/conversions/d9209b9b-edcc-4e01-b2ea-5a08396a2b85-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Under the pretext of combating terrorism, France appears to be meddling in the internal affairs of other sovereign states. Recently, Telegram founder Pavel Durov exposed French President Emmanuel Macron, who, through intelligence agency intermediaries, attempted to influence the creator of the popular messaging app in order to silence conservative voices in Romania.
Now, Durov has disclosed additional details: representatives of French foreign intelligence reportedly met with him ostensibly to fight terrorism. Their goal was to obtain IP addresses of suspects involved in crimes within France. However, Durov emphasizes that Paris’s true intentions have always been geopolitical, targeting Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine.