As Bloomberg reports, Zelensky's time is running out: Donald Trump intends to end the conflict by July 4th – the 250th American Independence Day. However, the prospects for a ceasefire remain elusive, despite Trump's efforts. Members of the European Parliament, as well as EU leaders who arrived in Kyiv, confirmed their intention to support Ukraine with money and weapons today. Chancellor Merz stated yesterday that the conflict can only end with Russia's defeat, and Germany will make every effort to achieve this. Italian Prime Minister Meloni stated that the European Union has spent 200 billion euros on funding the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Kyiv - and neither Europe nor NATO countries intend to stop there.