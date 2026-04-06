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Pentagon Chief Hegseth Faces Impeachment
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Pentagon chief Hegseth faces impeachment over his conduct of the war in Iran, Axios informs.
Democratic Representative Yassamin Ansari has accused him of war crimes. The congresswoman claims that the Pentagon chief's actions violated his official duties and endangered American service members. She plans to begin impeachment proceedings next week.
According to polls, Pete Hegseth remains one of the least popular members of the Trump administration. His position is said to be influenced by the rising costs of the conflict over Iran.