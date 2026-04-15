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Pentagon Enlists Detroit’s Auto Giants to Manufacture Weapons as Arsenals Run Low
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Pentagon Enlists Detroit’s Auto Giants to Manufacture Weapons as Arsenals Run Lownews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4524612b-e2e0-4dc7-b680-55739996cb9a/conversions/17ece0e5-e38e-4170-8225-f627c3fce532-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4524612b-e2e0-4dc7-b680-55739996cb9a/conversions/17ece0e5-e38e-4170-8225-f627c3fce532-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4524612b-e2e0-4dc7-b680-55739996cb9a/conversions/17ece0e5-e38e-4170-8225-f627c3fce532-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4524612b-e2e0-4dc7-b680-55739996cb9a/conversions/17ece0e5-e38e-4170-8225-f627c3fce532-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The United States plans to repurpose the manufacturing muscle of its leading carmakers to produce ammunition and military hardware, as Pentagon stockpiles have been severely strained by massive arms shipments to Kyiv and the recent military campaign against Iran.
Pentagon officials have already held high-level talks with executives from several major automakers, including General Motors and Ford, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The newspaper observed that the move harks back to the industrial mobilization tactics last seen during the Second World War, when America’s assembly lines were swiftly converted from civilian cars to tanks, aircraft and munitions.