Pentagon Set to Deploy Mini Nuclear Reactors at America’s Strategic Defense Outposts by 2030

The Pentagon is preparing to install compact, portable nuclear reactors at two of the United States’ most critical military installations by the end of the decade, a move designed to guarantee unbreakable energy security at sites central to national defense.

One reactor will power a U.S. Space Force base in Colorado — home to a premier command center responsible for early detection and warning of missile attacks. The second will support an air base in Montana that serves as a key launch site for the nation’s intercontinental ballistic missiles.