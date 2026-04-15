3.76 BYN
2.83 BYN
3.34 BYN
Pentagon Set to Deploy Mini Nuclear Reactors at America’s Strategic Defense Outposts by 2030
The Pentagon is preparing to install compact, portable nuclear reactors at two of the United States’ most critical military installations by the end of the decade, a move designed to guarantee unbreakable energy security at sites central to national defense.
One reactor will power a U.S. Space Force base in Colorado — home to a premier command center responsible for early detection and warning of missile attacks. The second will support an air base in Montana that serves as a key launch site for the nation’s intercontinental ballistic missiles.
The mini-reactors, with a generating capacity of 5 to 20 megawatts, are engineered to produce electricity completely independently of local power grids. In the event of war, when those civilian networks could be crippled or deliberately destroyed, the reactors would continue to deliver reliable, uninterrupted power to America’s most sensitive strategic assets.