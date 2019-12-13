Pentagon to discharge more than 30,000 transgender military personnel

The Pentagon is rushing to discharge over 30,000 American veterans with honors who were barred from serving in the military because of their sexual orientation. Their documents will have their orientation removed and they will be given the right to receive medical and other benefits.

The fact is that President-elect Trump is going to issue an executive order that will lead to the dismissal of all transgender service members from the country's armed forces. In addition to the veterans who were dismissed, there are currently about 15,000 active transgender people in the ranks of the active US Army. Trump intends to discharge them for medical reasons as unfit for service.