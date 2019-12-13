3.35 RUB
3.47 USD
3.62 EUR
EconomySocietyPresidentPoliticsRegionsCultureHealthIncidentsTechnologyIn the worldSportHorizonTelegram news
Pentagon to discharge more than 30,000 transgender military personnel
The Pentagon is rushing to discharge over 30,000 American veterans with honors who were barred from serving in the military because of their sexual orientation. Their documents will have their orientation removed and they will be given the right to receive medical and other benefits.
The fact is that President-elect Trump is going to issue an executive order that will lead to the dismissal of all transgender service members from the country's armed forces. In addition to the veterans who were dismissed, there are currently about 15,000 active transgender people in the ranks of the active US Army. Trump intends to discharge them for medical reasons as unfit for service.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko visits Church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker in Logoisk
Lukashenko: I don’t cling to power, I will do my best to quietly hand it over to new generation
Lukashenko: Dictatorship like in Belarus is better than democracy like in Ukraine
Lukashenko: May Christmas become a source of spiritual strength for new achievements and revelations
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All