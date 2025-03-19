Perpetrators of Krokus Terrorist Attack Considered Red Square as Target

The four individuals involved in the terrorist attack at the Krokus City Hall in the Moscow Region were exploring other potential targets prior to their assault on the concert venue, including Red Square and a synagogue in central Moscow. This information was revealed by Oleg Vlasov, the lawyer of the accused, Dalerjon Mirzoev, to TASS.

"They visited Red Square, went near the synagogue close to the 'Chistiye Prudy' subway station, and also checked out the MEGA Belaya Dacha shopping mall. They were assessing the situation and considering the feasibility of carrying out an attack at these locations," he stated.