The investigation into the terrorist attacks that took place on January 1 is ongoing in the United States. Joe Biden held a meeting in connection with the events in New Orleans and Las Vegas.

As the police confirmed, the perpetrators of both terrorist attacks had been in the US Army since the late 2000s and served at the same military base in Afghanistan. The first (Shamsud-Din Jabbar) supported the Islamic State group, the second (Matthew Leavelsberger) trained Ukrainian military personnel in Germany and had been to Ukraine. A photo dated 2016 was found on Levelsberger's social media, showing him posing in clothing with a Ukrainian nationalist slogan. The police have not yet linked these crimes.

On the morning of January 1, Jabbar drove his pickup truck into a crowd in New Orleans. Fifteen people were killed and dozens were injured. A few hours later, at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Leavelsberger blew up a Tesla, injuring several people. Before that, he committed suicide.