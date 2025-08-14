Peskov: Putin and Trump’s Summit Could Last Six to Seven Hours

Press Secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov stated that the summit between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, scheduled to take place in Alaska, could last a total of six to seven hours due to the considerable number of planned activities. This was reported by TASS.

Peskov clarified that initially, the leaders will hold a one-on-one meeting, which will include their assistants. “Then there will be negotiations between delegations, possibly in a working lunch format. Afterwards, the leaders will take some time apart and then gather for a joint press conference,” the Kremlin spokesperson explained.

The Kremlin representative also expressed hope that the meeting between Putin and Trump would be productive. According to him, only after that can discussions about a trilateral summit involving Vladimir Zelensky take place.