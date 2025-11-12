Peskov Warns of Danger of Nuclear Rhetoric

Nuclear weapons are effective for mutual deterrence, but discussing this topic can be dangerous. This was stated by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in an interview with American CNN. He added that Russia and the United States need to strengthen bilateral relations.

"We need to strengthen bilateral relations, open new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation. Bright prospects lie ahead. But we are wasting time, money, and profits. This should not be the case. Of course, we sincerely hope that President Trump is still willing to contribute to the political and diplomatic resolution of the Ukrainian issue. Any nuclear rhetoric is dangerous. On the one hand, nuclear weapons play a deterrent role and help maintain peace. But on the other hand, merely discussing this topic already carries risks. Frankly, I would prefer not to make any statements on this matter at all."