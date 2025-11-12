3.67 BYN
Peskov Warns of Danger of Nuclear Rhetoric
Nuclear weapons are effective for mutual deterrence, but discussing this topic can be dangerous. This was stated by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in an interview with American CNN. He added that Russia and the United States need to strengthen bilateral relations.
Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary to the President of Russia:
"We need to strengthen bilateral relations, open new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation. Bright prospects lie ahead. But we are wasting time, money, and profits. This should not be the case. Of course, we sincerely hope that President Trump is still willing to contribute to the political and diplomatic resolution of the Ukrainian issue. Any nuclear rhetoric is dangerous. On the one hand, nuclear weapons play a deterrent role and help maintain peace. But on the other hand, merely discussing this topic already carries risks. Frankly, I would prefer not to make any statements on this matter at all."
Earlier, Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian authorities are awaiting clarification from the U.S. regarding Trump's remarks about plans to initiate nuclear tests for the first time in over 30 years. Russia is not conducting such tests, Peskov emphasized, but if another country does, Moscow will respond to "preserve parity."