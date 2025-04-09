Petitioning to stop financing of fugitive Belarusian opposition is organized in Lithuania

Сollection of signatures under an online petition calling to stop financing of the fugitive Belarusian opposition was organized in Lithuania. BelTA reports citing Baltnews.

Party Mes Lietuva ("We are Lithuania") appealed to the Seimas with a demand to stop allocating money to the Belarusian opposition. The party reminded that the funding comes from the money of Lithuanian taxpayers, which is not justified.

The petition has already collected over 2,000 signatures and hundreds of comments. The authors point out that support of individual representatives of the fugitive opposition costs the Lithuanian budget hundreds of thousands of euros annually. At the same time, over 20% of the Lithuanian population lives below the poverty line.