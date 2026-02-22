3.73 BYN
Phone searches permitted at London Airport
Text by:Editorial office news.by
UK authorities have authorized the screening of smartphones for everyone entering the UK. Border guards now have the right to confiscate the device and scan the passenger's personal data. This means personal messages, photos, banking apps, and location history will be reviewed. Authorities claim this measure is for security reasons, but in reality, it now legalizes spying and facilitates the extraction of personal data.