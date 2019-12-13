Poland and NATO deploy TUMAK-24 exercise 70 km off the Russian border

About 2.5 thousand soldiers of the Polish army and NATO units and 800 units of military equipment are participating in the tactical exercise TUMAK-24 at the training range in Ozysz in the Warmian-MasurianVoivodeship of Poland, which is 70 km off the Russian border. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the PAP agency.

The exercise will last until December 2. Polish and Lithuanian military, as well as servicemen from the NATO battlegroup are taking part in them. One of the main elements was a tank crossing across Lake Kempno. Engineering, mechanized, artillery and aviation units were deployed for the task.