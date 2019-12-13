3.29 RUB
Poland and NATO deploy TUMAK-24 exercise 70 km off the Russian border
About 2.5 thousand soldiers of the Polish army and NATO units and 800 units of military equipment are participating in the tactical exercise TUMAK-24 at the training range in Ozysz in the Warmian-MasurianVoivodeship of Poland, which is 70 km off the Russian border. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the PAP agency.
The exercise will last until December 2. Polish and Lithuanian military, as well as servicemen from the NATO battlegroup are taking part in them. One of the main elements was a tank crossing across Lake Kempno. Engineering, mechanized, artillery and aviation units were deployed for the task.
A spokeswoman for the 16th Mechanized Division told PAP that such exercises are designed to test the ability to move troops quickly across water obstacles. "This is an extremely important element because the territory of the Warmian-MasurianVoivodeship is rich in lakes. Bypassing water obstacles requires time, which is invaluable in crisis situations, so the best solution is to wade across the lake," she said.
