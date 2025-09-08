Poland Closes Border with Belarus from September 11

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/46299d6b-d25b-4175-98a5-b792ae45a788/conversions/3f0e38a6-db40-4ea2-bb0c-6c99ed5cba37-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/46299d6b-d25b-4175-98a5-b792ae45a788/conversions/3f0e38a6-db40-4ea2-bb0c-6c99ed5cba37-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/46299d6b-d25b-4175-98a5-b792ae45a788/conversions/3f0e38a6-db40-4ea2-bb0c-6c99ed5cba37-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/46299d6b-d25b-4175-98a5-b792ae45a788/conversions/3f0e38a6-db40-4ea2-bb0c-6c99ed5cba37-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk announced that the country is completely closing the border with Belarus in connection with the Belarusian-Russian military exercises Zapad- 2025 from September 11, RIA Novosti reports.

"Russian-Belarusian maneuvers begin on Friday near our eastern border. This carries consequences, including our exercises. Based on the interests of state security, we will close the border with Belarus, including the railway crossings, on Thursday at midnight - from Thursday to Friday," Tusk said, opening a Cabinet meeting.

However, he did not specify for how long Poland is closing its border.

Tusk also said that another reason for the decision to close the border was the arrest in Belarus of a Polish citizen suspected of espionage.