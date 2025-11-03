Poland Plans to Create Its Own "Drone Wall"

Poland has decided not to wait for a pan-European "drone wall" and will announce large-scale investments in its anti-drone defense system in November. This includes technologies for detecting, tracking, and destroying drones.

The Polish Deputy Minister of Defense stated that priority is being given to national projects, so half of the contracts will be awarded to Polish companies. The Deputy Minister emphasized that if external instruments are available, Poland will utilize them, but will prioritize its own. At the same time, he added, Warsaw is not abandoning the pan-European initiative, but sees it as a complement to its own system.