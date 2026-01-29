Poland Proposes to Impose Sanctions on Refineries that Handle Russian oil

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/697187cd-2055-41e0-a0ec-40e41ee36a4b/conversions/2095172a-7a43-475d-a8d7-77ef0cefbaaa-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/697187cd-2055-41e0-a0ec-40e41ee36a4b/conversions/2095172a-7a43-475d-a8d7-77ef0cefbaaa-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/697187cd-2055-41e0-a0ec-40e41ee36a4b/conversions/2095172a-7a43-475d-a8d7-77ef0cefbaaa-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/697187cd-2055-41e0-a0ec-40e41ee36a4b/conversions/2095172a-7a43-475d-a8d7-77ef0cefbaaa-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Poland has come up with a radical idea against Russian energy supplies. The Polish Foreign Minister has proposed imposing restrictions on oil refineries worldwide that handle Russian crude.

According to him, this would be a "good complement" to measures against Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," which, as Sikorski admitted, only the United States can successfully combat.