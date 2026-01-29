3.75 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.41 BYN
Poland Proposes to Impose Sanctions on Refineries that Handle Russian oil
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Poland has come up with a radical idea against Russian energy supplies. The Polish Foreign Minister has proposed imposing restrictions on oil refineries worldwide that handle Russian crude.
According to him, this would be a "good complement" to measures against Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," which, as Sikorski admitted, only the United States can successfully combat.
Meanwhile, Poland's gas reserves are at 68%. Moreover, consumption is occurring much faster than a year ago, in part due to aid to Ukraine. But instead of supporting its own economy, the Polish regime prefers to resort to yet another sanctions adventure.