Poland Proposes to Impose Sanctions on Refineries that Handle Russian oil



Poland has come up with a radical idea against Russian energy supplies. The Polish Foreign Minister has proposed imposing restrictions on oil refineries worldwide that handle Russian crude.

According to him, this would be a "good complement" to measures against Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," which, as Sikorski admitted, only the United States can successfully combat.

Meanwhile, Poland's gas reserves are at 68%. Moreover, consumption is occurring much faster than a year ago, in part due to aid to Ukraine. But instead of supporting its own economy, the Polish regime prefers to resort to yet another sanctions adventure.

