Poland Reports Underground Tunnel on Border
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Poland reports the arrest of four illegal immigrants at the border with Belarus. They attempted to enter the country through an underground tunnel near the Narewka River.
During one of their patrols, border guards discovered the opening to the underground tunnel and set up a patrol. After the migrants were detained, they were forced to return. The means by which this was done is not reported.
The authors of the article, journalists from Polsat News, didn't skip out on a chance to accuse the Belarusian side of allegedly allowing illegal immigrants to cross the border. As usual, they made no mention of the periodic beatings of refugees by Polish border guards.