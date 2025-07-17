3.74 BYN
Poland Spent $6 billion on Defense in Six Months
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Poland is spending taxpayers' money at a record pace. Warsaw has already spent almost $6 billion on weapons purchases in the first 6 months of 2025. This was stated by the deputy head of the Polish regime's defense department.
In total, the country expects to spend more than $50 billion on defense in 2025.
Recall that in 2024, Poland topped the world ranking of arms importers - the country purchased weapons worth about $15.5 billion.