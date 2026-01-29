Poland to Build $4 Billion Anti-Drone System

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b7e99c61-e7d4-484c-8694-d56b8e3bd10a/conversions/5419aaff-08b2-4156-b66f-16b6d352b6f9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b7e99c61-e7d4-484c-8694-d56b8e3bd10a/conversions/5419aaff-08b2-4156-b66f-16b6d352b6f9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b7e99c61-e7d4-484c-8694-d56b8e3bd10a/conversions/5419aaff-08b2-4156-b66f-16b6d352b6f9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b7e99c61-e7d4-484c-8694-d56b8e3bd10a/conversions/5419aaff-08b2-4156-b66f-16b6d352b6f9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Poland has signed a contract to supply a new counter-drone system to the Polish army. The program, valued at over $4 billion, is scheduled to run for two years.

The system, consisting of anti-aircraft battery modules, will be developed by companies from the Polish Armaments Group with the participation of private manufacturers, including a Norwegian company.