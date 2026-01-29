Watch onlineTV Programm
Poland to Build $4 Billion Anti-Drone System

Poland has signed a contract to supply a new counter-drone system to the Polish army. The program, valued at over $4 billion, is scheduled to run for two years.

The system, consisting of anti-aircraft battery modules, will be developed by companies from the Polish Armaments Group with the participation of private manufacturers, including a Norwegian company.

The project will be part of the Eastern Shield defensive fortification system on the borders with Russia and Belarus.

