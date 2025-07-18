"Poles are Masters in Poland!" Residents Speak Out Against Flow of Illegal Migrants

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a912cad1-2f30-4176-bfd3-d3b4ebd23034/conversions/1aa68ce8-59ed-4142-8af2-5bf400a25715-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a912cad1-2f30-4176-bfd3-d3b4ebd23034/conversions/1aa68ce8-59ed-4142-8af2-5bf400a25715-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a912cad1-2f30-4176-bfd3-d3b4ebd23034/conversions/1aa68ce8-59ed-4142-8af2-5bf400a25715-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a912cad1-2f30-4176-bfd3-d3b4ebd23034/conversions/1aa68ce8-59ed-4142-8af2-5bf400a25715-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Anti-migration protests will take place across Poland on July 19. The Confederation Party promises to mobilize hundreds of thousands of people across the country. The main goal is to prevent Poland from repeating the mistakes of Germany, Sweden or Britain, where migrants drowned countries in waves of violence and crime.

"We demand an end to illegal migration! We demand a reform of the system for accepting migrants! No to the violence that has flooded the West! Yes to the safety of our families! Yes to a strong, sovereign Poland! Poles are the masters of Poland!" - calls on a protester.