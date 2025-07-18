3.74 BYN
"Poles are Masters in Poland!" Residents Speak Out Against Flow of Illegal Migrants
Anti-migration protests will take place across Poland on July 19. The Confederation Party promises to mobilize hundreds of thousands of people across the country. The main goal is to prevent Poland from repeating the mistakes of Germany, Sweden or Britain, where migrants drowned countries in waves of violence and crime.
"We demand an end to illegal migration! We demand a reform of the system for accepting migrants! No to the violence that has flooded the West! Yes to the safety of our families! Yes to a strong, sovereign Poland! Poles are the masters of Poland!" - calls on a protester.
Against the backdrop of a growing migration crisis in the country, border controls have been restored with Germany and Lithuania. At the same time, more and more Polish citizens are speaking out against the new EU migration pact, which is due to enter into force in 2026. The document will allow the union countries to redistribute up to 30 thousand migrants a year throughout the eurozone.