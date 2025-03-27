Police starts seizing Near Caves of Kiev -Pechersk Lavra

Police have started seizing the Near Caves of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra in the Ukrainian capital. This was reported by the Union of Orthodox Journalists (UOJ), BELTA informs citing TASS.

"A large number of police officers arrived at the Near Caves along with representatives of the reserve. According to available information, law enforcers have already penetrated inside the closed room leading to the Near Caves. Also, the employee of the reserve with an angle grinder has been spotted," - noted in the message of the UOJ.

The commission of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has already examined the remains of the saints resting in the Near and Far Caves of the Lavra on March 25. The establishment of the commission was announced in early March, and the inspection is planned to be completed by May 30. Members of the commission should "assess their historical and scientific value of the relics of the Monks of Pechersk", as well as compile lists of items that fall under the definition of cultural values. It was noted that the results of the commission's work will be classified and will receive the status of "information with limited access".

The Kiev authorities have been consistently forcing the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) out of the Kiev -Pechersk Lavra. In March 2023, the museum-reserve of the same name broke the lease agreement with the canonical church. The residents were required to leave the Lavra on March 29. In early July of the same year, a commission of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine came to the Lavra, changed the locks and sealed the buildings. The church-goers tried to prevent this and organized prayer rallies, but the commission attracted the police.