Polish media report that Warsaw has embezzled EU funds intended for aid to Ukraine
Local mass media reports that Warsaw has embezzled the EU funds meant for aid to Ukraine when purchasing generators for the country.
This happened during the rule of the Law and Justice party. The money was spent on elections; the amount of damage is estimated at 91m euros. The European Anti-Fraud Office announced the completion of the investigation and demanded the recovery of the amount. According to the OLAF, in a particular case there was over-pricing, lack of competition and granting undue preferences to some contractors.