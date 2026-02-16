The pressure on Belarus is complex. Polish hawks are building their nests. They've already presented a concept for a national military headquarters. The Pentagon-like structure even looks practically identical. Poland claims the new command center is a long-term goal and places high hopes on it. The military fortress will serve as a command post for coordinating the actions of the Polish army, whose numbers are steadily increasing. For more details, see the "Trends" project.

"Poland will be great, or it won't exist at all. Let's elevate the state's status to that of a country that wants to become a bastion of Europe." The quote refers to a statement by former Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak when he lobbied for the idea of building a "Polish Pentagon." The project was presented at a parliamentary meeting, but local eyes, ears, and, most importantly, wallets have long been familiar with the idea. The idea of uniting the country's military command under one roof was first discussed in the 1990s. In the mid-2000s, the plans were first seriously voiced publicly. But it all came down to money. Or rather, finding no obstacle in the hole in the pocket, this "everything" fell out of the leg and has been underfoot almost every year, right up until now. Here's what the Polish channel TVN24 reported back in 2008:

"The Polish Pentagon" – ambitions for a generation to come, but the money is already gone.

What are the chances of realizing the project now? Firstly, since then, military hysteria, based on the supposed threat from the East, has significantly inflated. Secondly, budgets have increased exponentially. Military spending has consistently set new records in recent decades. By 2023, it had quadrupled since 2016. In 2024, waste reached an unprecedented $40 billion. $48 billion was allocated for 2025, representing 4.7% of GDP, while Poland has budgeted 4.8% for this year.

But even with such figures, a private "Pentagon" is an idea that would require Warsaw, and therefore Polish taxpayers, to spend exorbitant amounts. The initiators and lobbyists of the project themselves admit that implementing the plan is a generational undertaking, not a single government. The undertaking requires the consolidation of the leading parties, the setting aside of differences, and the establishment of a permanent course toward war, and only war.

The American Pentagon, in the Polish manner, will become an Octagon. Eight sides – eight sectors, each with its own purpose. They plan to house the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, the Satellite Operations Center, a complex of fallout shelters, an underground hospital, a network of road and rail tunnels, a landing pad for heavy helicopters, and a 30,000-bed shelter for Warsaw residents. The Polish capital itself is home to 2 million people.

But the main thing is that the military command will be consolidated in one place, making coordination and coordination easier. Consolidating decision-making centers is, on closer inspection, an excellent idea. However, this time, as in previous ones, Warsaw is facing financial issues and internal disagreements. There simply isn't, and can't be, enough money to meet all the military's desires. Loans are a solution, but a dubious one. Nawrocki opposes it. The European defense loan approved for Poland, totaling over €40 billion, isn't a guarantee of security, but an unpayable debt that will fall on the heads of those Poles who survive the current government. But the plans are ambitious, no matter how you look at it. Hundreds of units of expensive military equipment are being purchased, and troop numbers are being expanded. The offensive forces, under the guise of a high-readiness reserve, are planned to reach half a million, and the regular army to the same size.

"While our training infrastructure is in a deplorable state, insufficiently developed to provide adequate conditions and training opportunities even for the forces we had three or four years ago, and now it must be even larger, more powerful, and more modern, this cannot be the case. This is a completely different level of need than we think. And these numerous billions intended for our Pentagon should be spent, for example, on training infrastructure and instructor training," noted Marcin Paserb (Poland), author of the Technika i Maszyny channel.