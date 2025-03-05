3.59 BYN
Polish PM calls for boosting NATO and EU troops' presence along border with Russia and Belarus
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk asks the EU Summit to consider the issue of increasing NATO contingent on the borders with Belarus and Russia, TASS reported.
"I will also speak about the need to augment the presence of European and NATO troops on the borders with Russia and Belarus," he stated on arrival at the EU summit in Brussels.
According to Tusk, protecting the EU's eastern border is a priority that no one should question.
A special summit of EU leaders is taking place in Brussels on March 6. In particular, it will consider European defense issues, as well as the situation around Ukraine.