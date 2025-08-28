3.69 BYN
Polish Residents Support Nawrocki's Veto on Aid to Ukrainian Refugees
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In Poland, that is one of Kiev's European allies, residents have supported the new president's veto on aid to Ukrainian refugees.
Nawrocki refused to extend the law on aid and called for a ban on "Bandera symbols".
According to a survey by a Polish analytical center, more than 59% of respondents supported this decision. Only 25% of respondents hold the opposite opinion. 15% have not decided on their attitude. But the trend is obvious: fewer and fewer Poles are inclined to support the idea of aid to Ukrainian refugees.