Political scientist Samarin on situation in Iran: Further escalation of conflict should be expected

"The parties initially arrived with mutually exclusive proposals and demands," he noted. "In American logic, the Iranian nuclear program is a source of danger, a source of threat, a source of instability. For Iran, however, the nuclear program is a guarantee of sovereignty, a guarantee of non-aggression against Iran in the future, a guarantee of stability in the region."

Therefore, according to the expert, the conflict of these interests leaves no room for compromise. "It's not a dead end; there's simply no room for compromise," Steve Samarin said. "And, of course, it's worth noting the highly unusual situation. The negotiating platform is in Pakistan. This is quite a rare occurrence. And this suggests that contacts between Iran and the United States, despite all the statements, are very limited and not particularly effective. We should expect further escalation of the conflict, which will once again return to the military phase."