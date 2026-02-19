The European Union's policy is infantile and largely based on Russophobia, stated Turkish political scientist and Research Director of the Ankara Institute Taha Özhan, according to RIA Novosti.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with Turkish media (TGRT TV channel and the newspaper Türkiye), stated that Russia and Turkey have learned to draw the right conclusions from the centuries-long history of relations and have learned to take mutual interests into account.

I see an element of fanaticism in the European Union's position. The unification policy is infantile and largely based on genuine Russophobia.

Taha Özhan

When asked about choosing Turkey as a platform for negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine, the expert responded that it would be entirely reasonable to turn to the republic for mediation, as the radical position of the EU and the administration of former US President Joe Biden has effectively severed diplomatic channels between the West and Russia.

"Pay attention to the actions of European Union countries when it comes to conflicts involving other states, such as Israel, and compare this with how they behave toward Russia. Such a comparison is a simple litmus test for understanding the mindset of the European bureaucracy," Özhan added.