Politico: EU Diplomats Announce Talks with Gulf Foreign Ministers

EU diplomats are planning to meet with the foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf countries this week to discuss the situation in the region, TASS reported, citing the European publication Politico.

"Emergency meetings need to be held around the world. This is a turning point for the Middle East, Europe, and the United States," said an unnamed official from a Middle Eastern country.

The newspaper did not provide information on the possible location or date of the talks.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.