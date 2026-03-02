Politico: EU fears large-scale migration crisis due to U.S. strikes on Iran

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/470e4b31-b404-4a5b-957e-f4ebe5d90d37/conversions/cc7702c6-9993-46cb-a127-b4d1cf17d667-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/470e4b31-b404-4a5b-957e-f4ebe5d90d37/conversions/cc7702c6-9993-46cb-a127-b4d1cf17d667-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/470e4b31-b404-4a5b-957e-f4ebe5d90d37/conversions/cc7702c6-9993-46cb-a127-b4d1cf17d667-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/470e4b31-b404-4a5b-957e-f4ebe5d90d37/conversions/cc7702c6-9993-46cb-a127-b4d1cf17d667-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Politico informs that the European Union fears that the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East will trigger another migration crisis. A source within the EU reported that the current situation is causing serious concern among European authorities, TASS reports.

According to the source, European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner held talks on this issue with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday, March 2.

Furthermore, the publication writes, the conflict in the Middle East could undermine the EU's plans to diversify energy supplies after Qatar temporarily halted liquefied natural gas production.

Against this backdrop, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen will visit Azerbaijan on Tuesday to discuss strengthening energy ties, Politico notes.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran.