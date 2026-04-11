Politico: Magyar Opposes Sending Weapons to Ukraine

Politico analyzes the results of the parliamentary elections in Hungary and predicts that radical changes are not to be expected. Péter Magyar, the future Prime Minister who will replace Orbán, is also completely against uncontrolled and endless armaments. He also does not support the continued funding of the war.

Furthermore, Magyar is not a supporter of Ukraine's accession to the EU: he intends to delay the process to hinder its implementation. Finally, at his first rally after his victory, Magyar called for negotiations with Putin. Changes in Hungarian policy are to be expected, but they will be more cosmetic than strategic. Brussels will also have a very difficult time with Magyar.