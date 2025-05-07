Politico: The Netherlands is preparing for a military confrontation with Russia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a5658742-30a7-4120-bf9f-286af666a0b0/conversions/b0dff991-5e55-4d1a-b613-9dfc3bff766b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a5658742-30a7-4120-bf9f-286af666a0b0/conversions/b0dff991-5e55-4d1a-b613-9dfc3bff766b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a5658742-30a7-4120-bf9f-286af666a0b0/conversions/b0dff991-5e55-4d1a-b613-9dfc3bff766b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a5658742-30a7-4120-bf9f-286af666a0b0/conversions/b0dff991-5e55-4d1a-b613-9dfc3bff766b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Netherlands is preparing for a possible war with Russia, Politico writes with reference to the Director of the Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD), Vice Admiral Peter Reesink, RIA Novosti informs.

"The Netherlands, like the rest of NATO, is on high alert (for war with Russia) to make sure we are prepared if that happens," Reesink told the publication.