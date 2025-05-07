3.68 BYN
Politico: The Netherlands is preparing for a military confrontation with Russia
The Netherlands is preparing for a possible war with Russia, Politico writes with reference to the Director of the Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD), Vice Admiral Peter Reesink, RIA Novosti informs.
"The Netherlands, like the rest of NATO, is on high alert (for war with Russia) to make sure we are prepared if that happens," Reesink told the publication.
In his opinion, after the end of the conflict in Ukraine Russia will be able to quickly rearm and allegedly start preparing for new hostilities