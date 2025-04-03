3.66 BYN
Politico: UK, Poland and Northern Europe discuss creation of defense fund
Great Britain, Poland and Northern Europe are discussing the creation of a defense fund, Politico reports.
According to the publication, this will enable joint purchases of weapons at lower prices and to obtain favorable loans for defense needs.
It is reported that London has already held consultations with representatives of the financial authorities of Sweden, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands and Poland. The issue will also be discussed during the meeting of the EU finance ministers in Warsaw next week.
It is noted that the initiative is open to countries that are ready for heavy military expenditures, while having low public debts. This excludes the participation of most Southern European countries, including France, Italy and Spain.