Pope Placed on a Ventilator
Alarming news is emerging from the Vatican. The health of the Pope has suddenly deteriorated.
He has experienced a severe bronchospasm that has caused breathing difficulties. In light of this urgent situation, he has been connected to a ventilator for emergency assistance. However, he remains conscious and oriented.
Meanwhile, at the entrance of the hospital in Rome, the faithful are lighting candles and bringing drawings and cards to express their support for the Pope.