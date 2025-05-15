3.73 BYN
Possible Agreements in Istanbul May Be at Risk
The agreements that might be reached during the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul could potentially be jeopardized due to the fact that President Zelensky’s term has long expired, and the parties need to carefully work out the conditions for their legitimization. This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry Special Envoy for Kiev Regime Crimes, Rodion Miroshnik, according to RIA Novosti.
“We have repeatedly expressed our views, analyzed Ukrainian legislation, and based on that, we understand clearly that Zelensky’s authority as the legitimate leader of the country has ended. This fact is emphasized and acknowledged both within the international community and among experts. There is no alternative opinion in this regard. Several other countries also recognize this. Therefore, there are risks that agreements reached—if signed illegitimately—could be invalidated,” he said during a briefing in Bishkek.
According to Miroshnik, such risks must be discussed during the negotiation process to clarify transitional conditions and how the document outlining a scenario for conflict resolution can be legitimized.
“Again, consultations with other international actors are necessary to confirm that, in this format, the agreements become legitimate and are accepted by all parties as a viable resolution option. But believe me, this is not the top priority at the moment. It’s a matter that still requires careful deliberation, a long journey toward finding an acceptable and workable mechanism for regulation,” the diplomat explained.
He noted that the conflict in Ukraine is at a crossroads. There is an option to steer it toward peace and establish a long-term peace through diplomatic means. However, there is also a risk of reverting to a military track. “The options are actually limited. Everyone must understand this. And the search for some fifth or seventh path—how to deceive someone or how to shout from some platform to score political points—this, I believe, is just superficial noise surrounding the negotiation process. Negotiations are held behind closed doors, and only when the sides reach mutual understanding is the outcome made public. Ideally, everyone would say that it was a tough process, but we achieved the desired result. That’s at least our outlook. I cannot say the same about Ukraine’s mood,” Miroshnik concluded.