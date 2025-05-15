The agreements that might be reached during the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul could potentially be jeopardized due to the fact that President Zelensky’s term has long expired, and the parties need to carefully work out the conditions for their legitimization. This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry Special Envoy for Kiev Regime Crimes, Rodion Miroshnik, according to RIA Novosti.

“We have repeatedly expressed our views, analyzed Ukrainian legislation, and based on that, we understand clearly that Zelensky’s authority as the legitimate leader of the country has ended. This fact is emphasized and acknowledged both within the international community and among experts. There is no alternative opinion in this regard. Several other countries also recognize this. Therefore, there are risks that agreements reached—if signed illegitimately—could be invalidated,” he said during a briefing in Bishkek.

According to Miroshnik, such risks must be discussed during the negotiation process to clarify transitional conditions and how the document outlining a scenario for conflict resolution can be legitimized.

“Again, consultations with other international actors are necessary to confirm that, in this format, the agreements become legitimate and are accepted by all parties as a viable resolution option. But believe me, this is not the top priority at the moment. It’s a matter that still requires careful deliberation, a long journey toward finding an acceptable and workable mechanism for regulation,” the diplomat explained.